ER expansion officially a go

The provincial government is ready to move forward with an expansion of the Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room.

This week, the Interior Health is expected to release a request for proposals for the selection of a design consultant, who will develop detailed construction specifications and drawings for the renovation. Future steps in the process will include tendering for a general contractor and construction itself.

On Monday (Nov. 7) Minister of Health Terry Lake was at the Nicola Valley Hospital to make the official announcement that the project is a go.

“When I was here [touring the hospital] two years ago, I was amazed at the high quality work that the staff here were doing in a very cramped facility,” Lake told the Herald. “And when you think about the bus accident we had a couple years ago [on the Coquihalla Highway] and the tremendous service, and stress of the conditions under which they had to work, it was immediately apparent to me that we needed to look at expansion.

“Two years later, we’ve got the funding; now we go out to design and build,” Lake said.

It is anticipated that the expansion project will take approximately two years to complete.

“I would think a year from now we’ll be breaking ground and two years from now, we’ll be opening the expanded emergency department,” Lake said, noting that it will take a while to complete the detailed designs and find a contractor.

The expansion and renovation of the hospital’s ER is expected to cost approximately $5.6 million with the Thompson Regional Hospital District (TRHD) supplying $2.24 million, and the Nicola Valley Health Care Endowment Foundation committing to raise about $700,000 for equipment and furnishing.

The IHA’s portion of the project costs will be about $3 million, Lake said.

“The equipment here today has served patients extremely well, but it is high time that we move forward with the expansion and renovation of the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre emergency department,” Lake said.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart said the $700,000 commitment from the foundation was critical in moving the project forward.

The project will add about 400 square metres of new space to the ER and include features such as a covered ambulance bay with a dedicated ambulance entrance, confidential triage and registration spaces, a decontamination room, expanded trauma and treatment areas, a new nurse station and equipment storage.

Dr. Drew Soderberg told a crowd gathered for the announcement on Monday that he’s noticed the hospital has been busier and busier since he started working in Merritt two years ago.

“Wait times should hopefully be decreased by a large amount,” Soderberg said of the renovation.

Registered nurse Cara Ritchie said the staff have long since outgrown their ER.

“We are so busy, and although our staff work tirelessly every day … to provide the highest quality of care, it’s just not enough,” Ritchie said, adding that the renovations will improve the quality of service and infrastructure.

The hospital serves an area of about 12,000 travellers passing through Merritt on the highways.

“With such a busy highway — particularly in the winter — to have an expanded emergency department here to serve the needs of all the folks travelling through the region is very important.” Lake said.

Jean Perog, president of the Nicola Valley Health Care Endowment Foundation, said that hopefully the funds will cover all the items needed to produce a state-of-the-art emergency department.

She said the foundation will need to prioritize what they want to purchase first, and until detailed design plans are complete they don’t know exactly what items will be needed.

Determining how the ER will operate during construction will be part of the detailed design process, Lake told the Herald, and the province’s mobile medical unit could be an option to utilize durning construction.

“Obviously, we’re going to keep the current emergency department running while construction is underway, but Interior Health has great experience doing that and I’m very confident they’ll do [it] in a way that’s patient friendly and continues to provide the great service they do today,” Lake said.