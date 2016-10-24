Escaped convict arrested in Merritt

A 34-year-old man wanted for escaping lawful custody in Saskatoon has been arrested near Merritt.

Travis Funk escaped the Saskatoon Provincial Correction Centre on Sept. 24, and will be returning to Saskatchewan to face charges after local RCMP arrested him on Oct. 21.

Funk was in the company of a 24-year-old woman, who is alleged to have assisted him in escaping lawful custody, stated a press release from the Saskatoon Police Service. The woman was also arrested by Merritt RCMP.

Funk allegedly escaped from the Saskatoon Provincial Correction Centre by climbing over a fence and getting into a waiting vehicle, the release added.