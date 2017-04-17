Escaped murderer recaptured

A man convicted of murdering a Merritt teenager back in 2001 was recaptured after breaking out of a minimum security prison near Mission this past weekend.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Friday (April 14) staff from the minimum security unit of Mission Institution discovered that Robert Raymond Dezwaan was unaccounted for, and immediately contacted the Mission RCMP.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday (April 15), Dezwaan was apprehended by the Agassiz RCMP after being unlawfully at large for nearly 24 hours.

In a press release, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) stated it plans to investigate the circumstances that lead to this incident.

Dezwaan has been serving a life sentence, with no chance of parole for 15 years, since 2003 when he pleaded guilty to strangling 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim to death in October of 2001, leaving her body in a wooded area off Coldwater Road.

The Mission Institution is a medium and minimum security prison located three kilometres north of Mission, B.C. in the central Fraser Valley.

As a prison with minimal security, the facility is only partially fenced, and in all likelihood Dezwaan just walked out, CSC spokesperson Jean-Paul Lorieau told the Herald.

“In the case of minimum security institutions, that’s usually how it happens,” said Lorieau.

Inmates are housed in six living units in the medium security portion of the facility, and in the minimum security area they live in residential houses, plus one 50 bed unit.