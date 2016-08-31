Evacuations as Lytton fire grows

Sixteen homes have been evacuated and another 20 are on evacuation alert as wildfire crews battle a blaze south of Lytton.

The fire, which was first reported on Wednesday morning, is an estimated 60 hectares in size and suspected to be human caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service website.

Multiple firefighters, air tankers and helicopters are fighting the blaze, which is located on the west side of the Fraser River near South Spencer Road.

“It’s in a valley and it has been reported that wind in the area has been up to 40 km/h,” fire information officer Rachel Witt told KTW.

The evacuation order and alert was issued by the Lytton First Nation. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issues an evacuation alert just before 2 p.m. for properties on the west side of the Fraser River, across from the village of Lytton.

Lytton is located in the Fraser Canyon, about 100 kilometres northwest of Merritt.

— With files from Kamloops This Week