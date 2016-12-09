Expect road checks this holiday season

RCMP have started their CounterAttack road checks for the holiday season in Merritt.

Motorists can expect to see police road checks set up any time throughout the week in Merritt, Lower Nicola, Quilchena and Upper Nicola, said Sgt. Mike Pears with the Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS).

“Not necessarily will you see a road check at nine o’clock at night, you might see it at 10 o’clock in the morning,” said Pears.

Pears said that a person who drinks well into the morning and decides to drive after getting just a few hours of sleep may still be intoxicated.

“The alcohol isn’t eliminated from your body that fast, especially if you drink a lot,” Pears said.

“It’s in the driving public’s best interest that we identify and we remove dangerous elements from the roadway,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

British Columbia’s drinking and driving laws are tough on impaired drivers.

The vehicle can be immediately taken off the road and impounded for between three and 30 days. Costs related to the offences can be between $600 and $4,000.

Police recommend planning ahead, which can include having a designated driver, or having some money for a taxi.

Drinking and driving just isn’t worth the risk, said Pears.

“The ultimate price is way too high in the event you get involved in a crash, and I think the hardest thing that someone can live with is taking someone else life,” Pears said.

“We’re just asking that everybody be patient, drive appropriately and ensure that you’ve got a license, insured vehicle and that you’re driving appropriately out there,” Flemming said. “We want everybody to get where they’re going and to have a great holiday season.”