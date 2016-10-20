Explosion at Aspen Planers deemed harmless

An explosion at Aspen Planers number three mill site at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning has been ruled to have been caused by an airbag.

Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said the Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) was called to the mill by an employee saying there had been an explosion from an unknown source.

“We actually couldn’t determine anything and it was in an area where there was some propane storage,” Tomkinson said.

After searching the area for a source of the explosion to no avail, firefighters left the mill.

Tomkinson said they were notified a few hours later by the mill that the sound of an explosion was determined to have been an air bag on a piece of machinery that had popped.

“[There was] no fire thankfully,” Tomkinson said.