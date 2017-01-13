Extreme cold weather warning ended

Environment Canada has ended a three-day extreme cold warning for the Merritt area, but don’t put away the long johns just yet.

“It’s not that you’re going to be feeling super warm and toasty for the next couple nights because you’re definitely dipping down below normal value,” said meteorologist Armel Castellan.

The temperature tomorrow (Jan. 14) is expected to be about -17 degrees Celsius and -12 on Sunday.

He said Merritt this time of year is typically in the zero degrees to -9 range.

“The end is very close,” Castellan said of this most recent cold snap in the Nicola Valley. “By Monday things will start to warm up significantly as a storm that’s going to hit the coast is going to impact the western Interior where you guys are located, so you might even see temperatures soar above zero degrees for the first time in a while.”

Rain and temperatures slightly above freezing are in the forecast for next week.

Temperatures in Merritt from Wednesday to Friday this week dipped as low as the -30 degree range, and were some of the coldest days on record in the Nicola Valley.

Castellan said the record cold temperature for Jan. 11 was broken on Wednesday, when the temperature reached -33.4 degrees. The previous record set back in 1975 was -31.7 degrees, he said.

Jan. 12, 2017 came in second place at about -33 degrees compared to the coldest Jan. 12 in the Nicola Valley, which was -38.9 degrees in 1950, he said.

Today’s low was also the second coldest on record at -29.8 degrees. Number one was -35 degrees on this day in 1950.

Although temperatures are expected to rise next week, Castellan told the Herald it’s expected the mercury will drop to the typical zero to -9 degree range that weekend, noting that road conditions could become slippery.