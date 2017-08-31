Fall Fair to feature special Canada 150 category

The pickles have been jarred, the flowers cut, quilts sewn and baskets weaved — all that remains is for the blue ribbons to be assigned.

This year’s Nicola Valley Fall Fair will keep the judges busy, with well over 1,300 categories to be judged on Saturday morning.

As of noon on Sept. 2, the doors to the Fall Fair building on Lindley Creek Road will open to the public, with the best entries in each category bearing that distinctive winner’s rosette.

But those that have attended a Nicola Valley Fall Fair in the past know the fun of the weekend doesn’t depend on collecting winner’s ribbons — there is something for everyone at the fair, whether you entered or not, explained Susan Thompson, treasurer for the Nicola Valley Fall Fair Association.

Thompson was busy on Aug. 30, enduring the sweltering heat of early evening to set up rows upon rows of tables, which will display everything from flower arrangements to Pokemon card collections, to a vast array of photographs.

Special for this year’s fair: a Canada 150 quilt category, with a special set of sponsored prizes for first, second and third place.

“A lot of the fabric companies have made sesquicentennial fabrics,” said Thompson. “So when you make the quilt, some of the fabric should be in that quilt, table runner or whatever you’ve made.”

The Canada 150 quilt competition features prizes for large, medium and small size quilts, as well as a people’s choice category, said Thompson.

FALL FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 1:

7 to 9 p.m.: Entries accepted at the Fall Fair building

Saturday, Sept. 2:

7 to 8 a.m.: Entries accepted at Fall Fair building

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Fall Fair buildings closed for judging

12 p.m.: Fall Fair buildings open to the public.

8 p.m. Fall Fair closes

Sunday, Sept. 3

9:30 a.m. Fall Fair opens to public

10 a.m. Pet show

12 p.m. Awards presentation

2:30 p.m. Removal of exhibits and payouts of prize money

9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Fall Fair dance