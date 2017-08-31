- Albas named small business criticPosted 7 hours ago
- No plans to apply for day pass after judge declines high-risk designation for SchoenbornPosted 1 day ago
- Action coming on senior care ‘crisis,’ Dix saysPosted 1 day ago
- Careless campfires continue in B.C.Posted 1 day ago
- Fall Fair to feature special Canada 150 categoryPosted 2 days ago
- Judge declines to label Schoenborn high-risk accusedPosted 2 days ago
- Kinder Morgan camp cannot set up shop in Merritt, says governmentPosted 2 days ago
- Destination BC plots new course in MerrittPosted 2 days ago
- BC Liberals set leadership vote for Feb. 1 to 3Posted 2 days ago
- B.C. granted intervenor status in TransMountain pipeline appealPosted 3 days ago
Fall Fair to feature special Canada 150 category
The pickles have been jarred, the flowers cut, quilts sewn and baskets weaved — all that remains is for the blue ribbons to be assigned.
This year’s Nicola Valley Fall Fair will keep the judges busy, with well over 1,300 categories to be judged on Saturday morning.
As of noon on Sept. 2, the doors to the Fall Fair building on Lindley Creek Road will open to the public, with the best entries in each category bearing that distinctive winner’s rosette.
But those that have attended a Nicola Valley Fall Fair in the past know the fun of the weekend doesn’t depend on collecting winner’s ribbons — there is something for everyone at the fair, whether you entered or not, explained Susan Thompson, treasurer for the Nicola Valley Fall Fair Association.
Thompson was busy on Aug. 30, enduring the sweltering heat of early evening to set up rows upon rows of tables, which will display everything from flower arrangements to Pokemon card collections, to a vast array of photographs.
Special for this year’s fair: a Canada 150 quilt category, with a special set of sponsored prizes for first, second and third place.
“A lot of the fabric companies have made sesquicentennial fabrics,” said Thompson. “So when you make the quilt, some of the fabric should be in that quilt, table runner or whatever you’ve made.”
The Canada 150 quilt competition features prizes for large, medium and small size quilts, as well as a people’s choice category, said Thompson.
FALL FAIR SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 1:
7 to 9 p.m.: Entries accepted at the Fall Fair building
Saturday, Sept. 2:
7 to 8 a.m.: Entries accepted at Fall Fair building
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Fall Fair buildings closed for judging
12 p.m.: Fall Fair buildings open to the public.
8 p.m. Fall Fair closes
Sunday, Sept. 3
9:30 a.m. Fall Fair opens to public
10 a.m. Pet show
12 p.m. Awards presentation
2:30 p.m. Removal of exhibits and payouts of prize money
9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Fall Fair dance