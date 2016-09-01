Fall Fair features the best of the best

The annual Nicola Valley Fall Fair is a long-standing tradition of the Labour Day weekend, a celebration of the harvest season, a way to mark the end of summer and — for the organizing committee — it is a labour of love.

This year’s edition of the fair is no different in that regard. There are over 1,600 categories set to be judged at the event this year. With prizes awarded for the first, second, and third place finishers in each category, there is ample opportunity for locals to earn a blue ribbon, and a small cash prize.

But while the prizes are one draw for the Fall Fair, it is only the tip of the iceberg for attractions at this years’ festival.

Vintage cruisers will be on display outside the Fall Fair building, along with antique tractors. A tractor pull is planned for the weekend — an event in which participants will attempt to drag a sled behind a tractor as far as they can.

The “Harvest Moon” dance is another chance for locals to win some prizes, as there will be awards for the best (western) dressed dancer, as well as door prizes donated by a bevy of Merritt businesses.

But true to its roots, the Nicola Valley Fall Fair prides itself on the traditional aspects of the festival. Baking, canning, flowers and produce are all set to be judged, and kids can even get on the action as well.

This year, the fair boasts an impressive youth category, featuring all kinds of different hobby classes for judging — from crayon colouring, to sculpy clay and soap carving, to LEGO models and creative writing. The classes are divided into age ranges, with Kindergarten to grade threes competing together, grades four to six together, seven to nine in a group, and grades 10 to 12 as one.

Organizing a fall fair on the scale of the Nicola Valley’s signature event requires a dedicated team of volunteers who are willing to put in some serious hours (or months) working towards getting the grounds and building ready for the exhibitors.

Luckily, the organizing committee is stocked with experience. Kathy Reimer is the treasurer for the Fall Fair committee, and has been involved with the organization in one capacity or another for 33 years. About a decade ago, she was joined by her sister, Suzanne Thompson, who hopped on board as a director for the Nicola Valley Fall Fair Association.

With preparations for the fair in full swing, Reimer, Thompson, and the Fall Fair association president Marianne Reimer met with the Herald to share their excitement about this year’s fair.

“We are hoping to have a great show this year — we have been prepping the grounds and building for a few weeks,” explained Kathy.

While everyone helps with the set up, Suzanne Thompson has the special job of running the spreadsheets to keep track of the thousands of entries received by the committee, across the numerous categories.

But the effort is worth it, explained Kathy, noting that the Nicola Valley Fall Fair is one of the last remaining truly “traditional” fairs around.

“A lot of the fairs have gone to the technical age — you have the carnivals, the games, you have those things. Whereas we’re an old fashioned fair. We actually have the things the fairs started with,” she explained.

And while the prizes are real — three dollars for a first place finish in any category, and then two dollars for second, and a shiny loonie for third — the organizers recognize that the competition is all in good fun.

“With all the sections and classes, there is a place to put just about everything, and if not, please let us know and we will try to have a class for it next year,” said Kathy.

“I like to say, ‘We have a category for that,’” added Thompson, riffing on an old Apple slogan.

The Fall Fair organizers are also hosting a fundraising effort to construct new bathrooms on location at the Fall Fair building. Bricks are being sold at $10 apiece, with donors being recognized on a commemorative plaque once the building is finished. Bricks will be available for purchase throughout the weekend on site.

And if you’re standing around admiring, you may be recruited to help — the organizers are always looking for more hands to chip in during the festival itself.

With over 100 years of history in the Nicola Valley, this year’s Fall Fair looks to be one of the best on record — especially if for those who manage to collect a couple of blue ribbons.