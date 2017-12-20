Family learning to adjust to life in Merritt

After spending five years in a refugee camp in Jordan, unsure of where they might end up, there is no doubt in Abdulrahman Bazaz’s mind that he is now home.

Things have been steadily improving for the Bazaz family, who arrived in Merritt on Oct. 23, having fled from their home in Homs after it was bombed in the early days of the Syrian civil war.

The family, sponsored by a group of local rotary club members and supported by a wide range of people in the community, have spent the last two months adjusting to their new lives in Canada. Bazaz is fluent in Arabic, but is still learning English — something he works on at least two or three times per week, during sessions organized by Rotarian Jaqueline Whitecross and others.

But if there is one thing he has picked up on immediately, it is his ability to express gratitude.

In a limited exchange with the Herald, facilitated by the wonders of modern translation technology, Bazaz never missed a chance to thank the local Rotary Club and the Canadian government for helping bring his family over from Jordan.

Abdulrahman and his wife Rayah have two children, both of whom were born while the family was waiting on their immigration status in a camp in Jordan. The family has taken in a variety of holiday events this month, as community members have taken turns shepherding the family around town, aiming to help them make connections with locals.

But while Bazaz radiates positivity, it is clear he yearns to start working again. Without a reliable way to communicate, and with his tenuous grasp of English, Bazaz would have trouble stepping into a role in drywalling or painting — work he said he is more than capable of doing otherwise.

But jobs — like the language — will come in time, said Whitecross. A number of companies in town have expressed interest in hiring Abdulrahman, but she said for now the family will focus on improving their English skills.

Other adjustments have been surprisingly easy for the family. Despite the cooler climate in Merritt, Bazaz is no stranger to the snow. The summers might be hot in much of Syria, but knee-high snow during the winter is not unheard of in Homs, said Abdulrahman.

During the two-year process of sponsoring the family, the Merritt Refugee Group received plenty of support from the Merritt community, said Whitecross. Along with a significant amount of fundraising, Merrittonians donated a whole assortment of items to help furnish the Bazaz’s home.

But now that the family is here, Whitecross said locals looking to help out can do so in more personal ways — such as by taking the family on a hike, or introducing them to friendly faces in the community.

Those interested in helping out are welcome to get in touch with Whitecross at 250-936-8585.

“We are with our friends here in Canada,” bleeped the translation app on Whitecross’ phone during our interview. “We are very happy.”

I didn’t need the app to understand the sincerity on his face.