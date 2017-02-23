Fatal drug overdose on Garcia Street

A 25-year-old woman has died after overdosing on drugs this morning.

Emergencies crews were called to a house on Garcia Street at about 11 a.m. (Feb. 23).

Merritt police, two ambulances and members of the fire department responded to the home where they found the woman had overdosed, RCMP Staff Sgt. Sheila White told the Herald.

White said those on scene attempted to resuscitate the woman with naloxone, but the medication was not enough to revive her.

“Naloxone is not the be all end all. Sometimes it doesn’t work,” White told the Herald.

White said RCMP are not sure at this time what drug or drugs the woman had taken.

“We don’t know if it’s fentanyl related, and the results of those tests won’t come back for a period of time,” said White.

This incident is suspected to be the second drug overdose death so far in 2017.

Police reported four drug overdose deaths in 2016.