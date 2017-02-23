- Fatal drug overdose on Garcia StreetPosted 19 hours ago
- Local RCMP members recognized for generational servicePosted 21 hours ago
- SD 58 to receive provincial funding for school suppliesPosted 22 hours ago
- Opposition pans MSP reduction planPosted 22 hours ago
- Sun Peaks rescue first time in B.C. drones used to find missing peoplePosted 23 hours ago
- LNIB to vote on agreement with Kinder MorganPosted 1 day ago
- New teachers hired around SD 58Posted 2 days ago
- 19-year-old man remains in a coma after apparent attackPosted 3 days ago
- Bus driver fined, has license suspended for causing Coquihalla Highway crashPosted 3 days ago
- PST relief proposed for business electricity billsPosted 3 days ago
Fatal drug overdose on Garcia Street
A 25-year-old woman has died after overdosing on drugs this morning.
Emergencies crews were called to a house on Garcia Street at about 11 a.m. (Feb. 23).
Merritt police, two ambulances and members of the fire department responded to the home where they found the woman had overdosed, RCMP Staff Sgt. Sheila White told the Herald.
White said those on scene attempted to resuscitate the woman with naloxone, but the medication was not enough to revive her.
“Naloxone is not the be all end all. Sometimes it doesn’t work,” White told the Herald.
White said RCMP are not sure at this time what drug or drugs the woman had taken.
“We don’t know if it’s fentanyl related, and the results of those tests won’t come back for a period of time,” said White.
This incident is suspected to be the second drug overdose death so far in 2017.
Police reported four drug overdose deaths in 2016.
Frank Rizzardo
February 23, 2017 at 7:28 pm
Really , police , 2- ambulances AND the fire dept responded ??