Fatal series of collisions closes Coquihalla Highway

One woman died in a multi-vehicle accident that shut down the Coquihalla Highway in both directions between Hope and Merritt yesterday afternoon.

A press release from the Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) confirmed the fatality, as the woman was struck after exiting her vehicle which had already crashed.

“Merritt RCMP and emergency responders from Merritt were dispatched to the report of a motor vehicle collision that involved a single vehicle that crashed. As the driver and lone occupant of the crashed vehicle exited, her vehicle was struck by a north bound Jeep,” read the release.

The woman died at the scene of the incident.

At least four other vehicles were involved in secondary collisions after emergency responders had arrived on scene. Injuries resulting from these secondary collisions were not thought to be life-threatening, according to CITS.

The press release went on to state that the roads at the location (about 10 kilometres south of Merritt) were slush covered from sudden snowfalls on the pass.

A collision re-constructionist from Kamloops attended the collision to assist CITS with the investigation of the crash.

Southbound lanes of the highway opened up around 7:30 p.m. yesterday, while northbound traffic was being diverted at Hope until about 11 p.m.