Fatality at Double D Inn not linked to police search, IIO finds

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has confirmed Merritt police were not responsible for the death of an elderly woman during a drug bust at a local motel on Aug. 25.

On the night in question Merritt RCMP officers executed a search warrant on a room in the Double D Inn off Nicola Avenue and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, weigh scales and a large amount of cash, Staff Sgt. Sheila White told the Herald.

The exact amount of drugs and cash seized has not been disclosed.

“During the course of doing the search, a 60-year-old female became medically distressed and unfortunately died,” said White, adding that the exact cause of the woman’s death is still unknown.

“I don’t have the results of the autopsy yet and usually those results take quite a while,” said White, noting that the woman who perished had health issues.

Police arrested another female resident of the motel room during the search and charged her with possession for the purposes of trafficking. The 44-year-old has since been released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Spokesperson for the IIO, Marten Youssef, said there did not appear to be a connection between the fatality and the actions of police on Aug. 25.

The IIO is an independent agency mandated to conduct investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm in order to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

The Police Act requires the RCMP to notify the IIO of an incident that may fall within its jurisdiction. Police are required to secure the scene of an incident until an IIO investigator arrives. This process is referred to as a “notification.”

“If we determine that there’s no serious harm and no connection to the actions of police, then we release jurisdiction because we just don’t have the mandate to investigate those,” said Youssef.

White said the search warrant was brought about thanks to tips received from the public.

“We are finding that we are getting more people that are phoning in to us offering tips on a variety of things, not just drug investigations,” said White. “All these tips add up. In this particular case we were successful in obtaining a search warrant for a local motel and it was successful — we managed to get drugs off the street.”