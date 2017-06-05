- PHOTOS: Back Country Horsemen take aim at MerrittPosted 3 days ago
Faulkner commits to Hobart College
And then there were nine.
The Merritt Centennials defenseman Mike Faulkner became the ninth player from last season’s squad to commit to an NCAA school, the team announced on June 3.
Faulkner, who played two seasons in a Centennials uniform, will be headed to Hobart College to play Div. III hockey in the state of New York for the 2017/18 season.
“We’re very happy for Mike,” said Centennials GM and head coach Joe Martin via press release. “He’s going to a great program where he’ll continue to develop as a player and person.”
The Cents-Hobart College connection is well-established, with former Centennials goaltender Lino Chimienti having played 50 games for the Statesman over four season at Hobart College.
Faulkner, who played in 103 regular season games and 11 postseason games for the Cents, had a goal and six assists during last season’s playoff run.
He joins eight Centennials who have earned NCAA scholarships: Aaron Murray (Concordia University Wisconsin), Tyler Ward (University of Denver), Zach Court (University of Nebraska-Omaha), Cade Gleekel (St. Lawrence University), Zach Metsa (Quinnipiac University), Zach Risteau (St Lawrence University), Brett Jewell (Yale University) and Michael Regush (Cornell University).