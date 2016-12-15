Feral cat program nixed

A City of Merritt program designed to keep feral and stray cat populations under control won’t likely be returning in 2017 after poor results this past spring.

The trap, neuter and return program began back in May with the goal of neutering 60 cats, however, only about 28 cats were spayed or neutered.

“It didn’t end up being as successful as we had hoped,” said City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles. “We didn’t even reach 50 per cent of our goal, so I don’t think it’s viable for the city to continue the programming.”

The trap, neuter and return program involved setting baited traps at the Spring Island mobile home trailer park, and near River Street to target two large colonies of roughly 65 cats.

Miles told the Herald that the summer months were slow for trapping the felines due to an abundance of natural food sources available.

The program cost $10,000 to operate — $5,000 from the city and a matching grant of $5,000 from the BC SPCA.

One female cat and one male cat can populate more than 700,000 kittens over a seven year time period through multiple generations.

A female cat can go into heat every 14 to 21 days and can have up to three litters of up to six kittens per year.

Cat populations in certain areas of the city had become increasingly high, Miles told the Herald when the program began this past spring.

The program won’t be on the agenda for the bylaw department at budget meetings expected to begin in the new year, meaning the project will not return unless city council wants it to be brought back.