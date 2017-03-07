Fidanza leads Cents to 6-2 win in game three

Veteran Nick Fidanza’s four-point night led the Merritt Centennials to a convincing 6-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors in game three of their best-of-seven playoff series on Monday night. The 20-year-old Kamloops native scored one goal and added three assists to help his team take a 3-0 stranglehold on the first-round Interior division showdown between the Cents and Warriors. Game four in the series goes Tuesday night in Merritt.

Rounding out the scoring parade for the Centennials were Tyler Ward (with his third two-goal performance in as many games), Zach Zorn, Cade Gleekel and 17-year-old trade-deadline acquisition Ethan King (with his first-ever BCHL goal).

Monday’s performance was the most complete 60-minute effort by the Centennials in the series so far. Despite winning games one and two in West Kelowna, the Cents were guilty in both contests of bouts of erratic play and periodic letdowns, which allowed the Warriors to mount serious comebacks and almost steal the wins.

No such problem in game three, as Ward struck early at 1:53 of the first period, and Merritt never really looked back. Zorn and Ward again scored to make it 3-0 before West Kelowna got one back 8:53 into the second period. Gleekel and the Warriors’ Michael Ryan traded goals late in the middle stanza, and Fidanza and King (into an empty net) closed things out in the third.

While they may not have put a puck into the net, much can be said for the rank-and-file of the Centennials’ line-up Monday, as the likes of Zach Court, Michael Regush, Brett Jewell and Stephan Seeger, along with the entire defensive corps put on a tremendous show at both ends of the ice.

Between the pipes, Merritt netminder Jake Berger was excellent in allowing just two goals on 32 shots, while his counterpart, Cole Demers, was victimized five times on a total of 38 shots.

The Centennials’ blueline brigade was without defenceman Tyrell Buckley, who was sitting out the first of his two-game suspension for his check-from-behind major penalty in game two of the series in West Kelowna on Saturday. He will also miss game four on Tuesday night.

Taking Buckley’s place in the line-up was King, and Cents’ head coach and GM Joe Martin had plenty of praise for the newest Centennial, stating that the towering youngster plays a simple, straight-forward game, and makes good decisions on the ice.

West Kelowna’s roster situation was considerably more dire on Monday, with a total of five regulars scratched for one reason or another, including three of their top four defencemen: Scott Allan, Tyler Jutting and Nicholas Rutigliano.

There was a wonderful playoff atmosphere at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Monday night, with a boisterous crowd of over 700 in attendance, lots of colour and noisemakers, a complete set of players’ banners hanging from the rafters courtesy of the Cents’ booster club and Merritt Secondary School art students, and even a wave initiated by the Centennials’ number one fan, Rich Culbertson.

If you missed Monday’s action, be sure to be on hand Tuesday as the Centennials go for a series sweep at the expense of the Warriors. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.