Finding new airport tenant put on hold

The City of Merritt’s plans to find a new tenant for the airport hangar building at Saunders Field have been grounded — for now.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday (March 14) council voted unanimously in favour of having staff fix problems with the building before seeking a new tenant.

The city recently acquired the building from the Merritt Flying Club and had been looking for a new tenant to lease the building.

Only one inquiry was made, and it was through this process that the proponent and city staff discovered a number of issues with the hangar that made it less desirable for a tenant to lease, a council report from chief administrative officer (CAO) Shawn Boven states.

Those issues include the lack of a trench drainage system, and portable fire extinguishers in the building. The report states that there are no structural engineered design drawings, a wood fired appliance was installed without a permit, the hangar door and operator appear to be site built and uncertified and the mezzanine isn’t complete. The electrical installation is also incomplete and appears to be non-compliant, no inspection of fire resistant assemblies was done and no final occupancy permit was ever issued by the city’s building official, all according to the report.

Boven estimates the cost to fix these issues will be a few thousand dollars, but won’t be in the tens of thousands of dollars range.

“Why would we go out and ask people to come and have a look if we knew there was deficiencies?” Coun. Dave Baker asked at the meeting.

“I don’t think staff realized the extent of the deficiencies at the time that they put out the request for interest,” replied director of finance Sheila Thiessen.

Longtime Coun. Mike Goetz did not agree that these deficiencies were as serious or extensive as they seemed.

“First of all: no structural engineered design drawings, that’s incorrect. Blueprints were laid before the airport committee and studied long before the building went ahead. Those blueprints were presented to the city, so there is those drawings,” said Goetz.

He added that the mezzanine just has a post missing, and that the fire chief did inspect the building for fire resistant assemblies.

“If you go into the washroom there’s an inspection tag hanging off of one of the valves,” said Goetz. “Was it ever tested? No, it wasn’t tested, but it was approved by the fire department,” he said.

He also said that somebody must have approved the electrical installation.

“The building inspector had to or else it never would have gone in,” Goetz said.

Goetz said there were fire extinguishers in the building, but believes the Merritt Flying Club may have taken them with them after the city acquired the building.

“The hangar door and operator appear to be site-built and uncertified, that’s incorrect,” said Goetz. “I was there when that was being measured by a firm down in Vancouver. That was built down in Vancouver. Now the [Merritt Flying] Club helped put it up, but that was a professionally built door and mechanism by a company on the coast.”

Coun. Linda Brown said the fixes must be completed for the city to seek a new lease regardless of any controversy surrounding their extent.

“Many of these [issues] that have been brought up have been on the table [and] known about for a long time and they were never addressed and I’m going to vote in favour of the motion,” said Coun. Kurt Christopherson.

“It’s time to get on with this, said Merritt Mayor Neil Menard.

“We went through the hoops of getting the airport back in the hands of the city and under the direction of our council. We went through the hoop of buying [the hangar] and it now belongs to us — it’s ours — and if we want to lease it, or sell it or do something with it, we won’t do it if we don’t fix everything that’s there,” he said.