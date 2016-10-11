Fire causes extensive damage to Diacarbon manufacturing plant

The Diacarbon manufacturing plant in Merritt remained out of operation today, after a fire did significant damage to equipment yesterday, before it was contained by local firefighters.

Merritt Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the early afternoon on Oct. 10, after being informed that a fire had started in the plant’s dryer.

“Crews responded a confirmed structure fire in their dryer, which is a self contained unit. Heat is blown into it, fibre is dropped onto a mat, rolls around and dries as part of [Diacarbon’s] process,” explained Sky McKeown, the fire prevention officer investigating the Diacarbon blaze.

According to the company’s website, the Diacarbon plant manufactures wood pellets, which are then used as a fuel source.

Though the fire was contained within the dryer, McKeown said there was significant damage to the internal machinery of the unit.

“The plant is not operational. It’s a pretty key component of their process, the dryer. It’ll be some time until they get up and running and repair or replace what was damaged,” said McKeown. “There was quite extensive damage on the inside of the unit.”

McKeown said it’s too early in the investigation to say whether the fire is being treated as suspicious.

“I expect within a couple days an investigator will be out from the insurance company. After that, it’s really on their timeline. During investigations — perhaps with this one, perhaps not — items get sent away for testing to see if they were in working order and functioning,” explained McKeown. “A lot of information has to get compiled as to when things were last serviced and tested.”

A statement emailed to the Herald from Jerry Ericsson, president and CEO of Diacarbon Energy Inc., confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire.

“We don’t yet know what the cause or implications of the fire are, but are working with the authorities and insurance providers to come to a swift outcome,” added Ericsson in the email.

Diacarbon Energy Inc. acquired the plant in 2014, taking over the facility from the previous owners, Highland Pellet Manufacturing Ltd.