Fire, chemical spill closes Coquihalla Highway

Emergency Environmental Response Officers (EERO) have been deployed to stem the damage from a tractor trailer fire which forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway this morning.

An update from the Ministry of Environment at 11:43 a.m. noted that two response officers were en route to the fire, which is burning near the Carolin Mines Road exit.

As of 1:00 p.m., the Coquihalla remained closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope due to the ongoing incident.

A chemical called phenol formaldehyde resin was leaking from the trailer onto the highway and into an adjacent ditch. The chemical is corrosive, which prompted the ministry to deploy the EEROs.

“Sand is currently being used to dam the ditch and prevent further spread of the product,” stated an update from the Ministry of Environment.