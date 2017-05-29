Fire chief’s body pulled from Cache Creek

Ashcroft RCMP confirmed that the body of Cache Creek fire chief Clayton Cassidy had been successfully recovered on Sunday morning.

The Ashcroft fire department found Cassidy’s body at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 27, during a daily patrol of Cache Creek, stated a press release from the RCMP.

Cassidy had been missing since the early morning on May 5, after he went to check rising water levels in the creek. It is believed that the veteran firefighter was swept away by the fast-moving flows in Cache Creek.

Members of the 100 Mile House Search and Rescue Team assisted members of the Ashcroft Fire Department in the effort to recover Cassidy’s body, which was located a short distance away from a bridge wash out area, the release went on to state.

The BC Coroners Office’s investigation into Cassidy’s death remains ongoing.