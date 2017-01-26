Gas leak under control

A gas leak that occurred at 1276 Garcia St. this afternoon (Jan. 26) is under control.

The Merritt Fire Rescue Department, RCMP and Fortis BC responded to the leak at about noon today and residents from multiple homes were evacuated.

Crews from Fortis BC remotely shut off the gas and are currently making repairs to the broken line, which should be complete by 6 p.m. tonight, according to Fortis BC spokesperson Amy Bunton.

Although crews are still working to repair the line, residents are allowed to return to their homes, said Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

He said a total of four residences surrounding the one where the gas leak occurred had to be evacuated.

Bunton said the leak occurred when a natural gas line was damaged durning a scheduled exchange of a gas meter at the house.

“There’s still gas in the service line underground, and so although it was shut off to the meter when they were doing the exchange part of the line broke and that’s where the leak happened,” said Bunton.

She said they are not sure exactly how the line broke during that work at this time.

“The technician that was on site was able to ensure that the area was safe right away,” said Bunton.