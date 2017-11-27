Fire destroys storage trailer

A storage trailer in an RV park off Neilson Street was engulfed in flames when Merritt firefighters arrived on scene at about 4 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 26).

“The building itself was pretty much consumed,” said Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time.

In total 18 firefighters and three engines responded to extinguish the blaze to keep it from spreading, Tomkinson said.

He said there was some heat damage to surrounding trailers.

Merritt Fire Rescue is on scene investigating the cause of the fire today, and has not deemed the fire suspicious at this time.

“We’ll hopefully know more in the next day or two,” said Tomkinson.