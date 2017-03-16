Many displaced by fire at Kengard Manor apartments

The newly opened Comfort Inn and Suites received its first wave of guests tonight — albeit unexpected ones.

Over 40 people have been displaced by a fire that gutted parts of the Kengard Manor apartment building on Merritt Avenue today (Mar. 16).

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which broke out at about noon.

Police at the scene said all the rooms were evacuated.

The City of Merritt’s emergency social services (ESS) set up a reception area at the civic centre for the displaced residents, who were then ushered to the new hotel on DeWolf Way.

As of about 7:30 p.m. this evening, about 24 room were booked at the hotel, housing about 46 people, according to Comfort Inn owner Lalli Randhawa.

“They evacuated everybody,” said Merritt’s Mayor Neil Menard. “They did an excellent job [and] we got most of them down to the civic centre — I think some of them have family in town and were able to go there.”

ESS provides people with 72 hours of disaster relief.

RCMP Cpl. Derrick Francis estimated there to be about 54 apartment units at Kengard Manor.

Police found about 10 to 14 people inside the building, including one man who had slept through the fire alarm, he told the Herald.

Many people had already exited the building when they arrived, he said.

The Herald observed about 30 people standing outside the building shortly after emergency crews arrived on scene around noon today.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” said one local man — observed at the scene later this afternoon — noting his concern for the many pictures and other belongings he feared may have gone up in smoke in his grandparent’s apartment.

Multiple residents from the building told the Herald the fire began in the first floor laundry room.

Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson couldn’t confirm where the fire began, but was able to determine that it started on the first floor.

He said the fire quickly spread to all three storeys of the building, which does not have a sprinkler system.

Tomkinson said he expects crews to be on scene all night.