Fire on line causes brief outage in Merritt

By on October 7, 2016
FIrefighters were diverting traffic along Merritt Avenue on Friday afternoon after a fire on top of power pole knocked out power to the area. (Cole Wagner/Herald).
Power has been restored to over 100 homes in Merritt, after a fire damaged a power line along Merritt Avenue between Garcia Street and McGoran Street, confirmed Sky McKeown, a fire prevention officer with the Merritt Fire Rescue on Friday afternoon.

“We don’t know exactly what caused it, but obviously there was some fire damage to the top of a pole. We blocked off the streets and hydro attended. They were able to rectify the situation.”

The outage began shortly around 1 p.m. on Oct. 7, with 178 homes affected according to the BC Hydro outage listing online.

 

