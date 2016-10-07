- Fire on line causes brief outage in MerrittPosted 32 mins ago
Fire on line causes brief outage in Merritt
Power has been restored to over 100 homes in Merritt, after a fire damaged a power line along Merritt Avenue between Garcia Street and McGoran Street, confirmed Sky McKeown, a fire prevention officer with the Merritt Fire Rescue on Friday afternoon.
“We don’t know exactly what caused it, but obviously there was some fire damage to the top of a pole. We blocked off the streets and hydro attended. They were able to rectify the situation.”
The outage began shortly around 1 p.m. on Oct. 7, with 178 homes affected according to the BC Hydro outage listing online.