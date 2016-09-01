Fire near Lytton expands to 500 hectares

The South Spencer Road wildfire located southwest and across the Fraser River from the community of Lytton has expanded to 500 hectares in size.

This morning (Sept. 1) there are 80 firefighters working to contain the blaze, along with five helicopters, four air tankers and a birddog plane Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Max Birkner told the Herald.

He said the fire has consumed an outbuilding, but no other structures have been affected at this time. No one was injured, he said.

Windy conditions have challenged fire suppression efforts.

Birkner said winds in the area reached gusts of up to 50 km/hr yesterday and today winds up to 60 km/hr are predicted for the afternoon.

“That is a concern, of course,” Birkner said.

The fire is not contained at the moment, but the winds have blown it into some natural fuel break areas such as roads and clearings in the woods.

He said the wind is blowing the fire north, but because it’s on the west side of the Fraser River, it’s not threatening the town of Lytton.

The fire was discovered Wednesday (Aug. 31) and is believed to be human caused.

The Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation order on Wednesday for 16 homes on the west side of the Fraser River and an alert for nearby structures. That alert has now been expanded to include all homes between the CN train bridge in Lytton north to the Stein River.

The fire rank has been downgraded to rank to two (smouldering ground fire to open flame) from ranks three to four (moderate to fast rate of spread on the ground) yesterday.

Firefighters are focused on establishing containment around the fire.

Lytton is located in the Fraser Canyon, about 100 kilometres northwest of Merritt.

— With files from Kamloops This Week