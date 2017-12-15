Fire protection bylaw no longer enforceable for City of Merritt

The City of Merritt is no longer able to enforce a bylaw requiring new commercial buildings to have fire sprinklers, but Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson says the change is of little concern.

“Times have changed a little bit with respect to our fire department’s capabilities and there [are] a whole bunch of reasons that [the bylaw] is not critical,” Tomkinson told the Herald.

A two-year grace period enacted after the adoption of the provincial Building Act in 2015 expired Friday (Dec. 15), meaning local governments with technical building requirements in addition to the provincial building code are now unenforceable.

“The Building Act no longer allows you to create those bylaws,” said Tomkinson.

For Merritt, this eliminates the requirement adopted in 1996 requiring all new mercantile, industrial, assembly, business and apartment buildings within the city’s fire limits area to have fire sprinklers installed at the time of construction.

Under the municipal bylaw, an apartment building up to three storeys tall required fire sprinklers, but that isn’t the case under the BC Building Code (BCBC).

“We can no longer enforce that,” said Tomkinson.

If, for example, the Kengard Manor — a three storey apartment building built in the 1960s that went up in flames earlier this year — were to be rebuilt now, it wouldn’t be required to have sprinklers, Tomkinson said.

The apartment building did not have sprinklers when it burned down.

“Those are the types of impacts that are of concern, but there’s been noted improvement in all the [building] code revisions over the years,” Tomkinson told the Herald.

“Any new buildings will just have to meet the British Columbia Building Code requirements,” he said, noting that the BCBC still requires four storey apartment buildings to have sprinklers.

Since 1996, there have been three major revisions to the provincial building code, resulting in significant improvements to fire safety and specific requirements for fire sprinklers, Tomkinson wrote to city council in an October report.

In 1996, the bylaw was warranted due to the city’s limited water supply, inadequate distribution to developing areas and the fire department’s poor response capability, Tomkinson said. However, those circumstances have improved over the past 21 years.

“There’s been a few reservoirs built and water extended to areas like the airport and into some industrial areas, so conditions have improved and so has the fire department,” said Tomkinson. “We’re operating as a full service fire department now.”

He also said the old bylaw made it difficult to work with architects and the business community in Merritt.

The BCBC sets out its fire sprinkler requirements by occupancy group, division and construction type. Some of the buildings that require fire sprinklers under the current BCBC include residential apartments greater than three storeys, business and personal service buildings greater than six storeys and medium hazard industrial buildings greater than three storeys tall.

There’s no municipal or provincial requirement for single-family dwellings to have sprinklers, and Tomkinson told the Herald that would make a greater impact to life safety than sprinklers being required in commercial buildings.