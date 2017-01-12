Fire service agreement reached

City council has renewed an agreement with the Lower Nicola Indian Band that will see fire services continue on band lands closest to the city.

Through the five-year agreement, the Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) will continue to respond to structure fires and motor vehicle fires in service areas located on Lindley Creek Road, the Joeyaska reserve and Zoht reserve — areas which are closer to the MFRD fire station than the Lower Nicola Fire Department.

“If we didn’t enter into this agreement, the Lower Nicola [Indian Band] Fire Department would have to pass through our jurisdictional boundaries to respond, so it doesn’t make sense for one fire station top pass another,” Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told council on Tuesday at its regular meeting.

Under the agreement, the city receives $3,710 from the band in the first year of the deal with three per cent increases for each consecutive year.

Records from the Merritt fire department indicate that there have been less than 10 emergency responses to these fire service areas during the past five-year term.

City council voted unanimously to extend the agreement, which was set to expire on Feb. 28.