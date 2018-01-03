- The Herald’s top story of the year: Ty Pozzobon’s legacyPosted 6 days ago
Fire services agreement renewed with Kamloops
City council has renewed a fire service agreement allowing Merritt Fire Rescue to seek help from the City of Kamloops in the event of a major fire, simultaneous emergencies or other serious incident.
The five-year, aid-only agreement will see Kamloops Fire Rescue send aid to Merritt under extenuating circumstances at a rate of $730 per hour for the assistance of a fire engine and crew. That cost will involve annual increases of 2.5 per cent over the life of the agreement.
However, Kamloops is likely to be the last resources called in.
“Due to the cost and the response time from the City of Kamloops, we usually enact our [fire service] agreements with the Lower Nicola Indian Band and the District of Logan Lake first,” Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told council at its Dec. 19 regular meeting. “It’s just a matter of having a contingency [if] we have a large fire or another type of emergency that taxes our resources.”
In its last decision of 2017, council approved the agreement unanimously.
As an aid-only agreement, Merritt Fire Rescue would not reciprocate services back to the City of Kamloops and went into effect as of Jan. 1, 2018.