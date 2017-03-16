Firefighters working to contain blaze at Kengard Manor

The Merritt Fire Rescue Department is trying to contain a fire that broke out inside the Kengard Manor apartment complex on Merritt Avenue at about noon today (March 16).

Police on scene and Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said all rooms have been evacuated.

The fire is not contained and has extended to other parts of the building, Tomkinson told the Herald at about 2 p.m. this afternoon.

There were about 30 people gathered outside of the front of the apartment building just after emergency crews responded to the scene.

A couple of residents of the building told the Herald the fire broke out in the laundry room on the first floor.

Margo Telmer, who lives on the third floor of the three storey building, said she called the fire department after the building manager tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

“I called the manager. He came [and] tried to put it out with extinguishers, but he came out and said the smoke took him over,” said Telmer.

She said she had gone down to the room to do laundry in the morning, taking her last load out of the dryer just before 11 a.m., and everything appeared fine.

Montanna Batting told the Herald she had just returned home with her daughter and common law husband to their second floor apartment when the fire alarm went off.

“I thought it was a drill or something; [My husband] took it seriously. He grabbed our daughter and [we] went outside,” she said.

Batting said she thinks they had been standing outside the building for about 10 minutes before the fire department arrived.

Telmer and Batting said the machines in the laundry room are old and have been known to break down.

Sharon Hamilton lives on the top floor, and grabbed her baby and evacuated the building after hearing the alarm and smelling smoke.

“I thought it was a false alarm, but then I went out in the hallway and opened up the elevator door and I could smell smoke,” said Hamilton.

She said the building manager told her there was a fire in the laundry room.

“It’s scary when you have a little kid. I mean I’m not the only mother there that has young children,” she said.

Merritt fire fighters continued to battle the blaze into the afternoon.

By 2 p.m., firefighters had used a ladder to ascend to the roof of the building, and were seen shortly after sawing through the roof. While no flames were visible, smoke poured out of the top of the building while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Tomkinson said he’s not sure where the fire began, but confirmed it started on the first floor. He said emergency social services has set up a reception area at the civic centre for the evacuated residents.

Two fire engines and multiple police cruisers responded to the fire.

There are 21 firefighters on scene, Tomkinson said.

More to come.





