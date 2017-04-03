First wildfire of the year in Kamloops Fire Centre

Day one of the official wildfire season was no joke as a forest fire was discovered near Lytton on Saturday (April 1).

The 5.7 hectare fire was burning in the Stein Valley on the west side of the Fraser River, and is now under control.

Fire information officer Max Birkner said an initial attack crew contained the fire on the weekend and another crew is on scene today (April 3).

Birkner said the BC Wildfire Service is still investigating the cause of the blaze. At this time of year, the wildfire service is warning people who are conducting any open burning to be careful despite some snow still being on the ground.

“Have water, tools, equipment and people on hand so they can fight the fire if it escapes,” Birkner said.

Although the province experienced an unusually early and active start to the wildfire season in 2016, overall it was considered below average in terms of the number of fires, and amount of land burned, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Last year there was a total of 1,050 wildfires, about half of which were human caused, that burned 100,187 hectares.

The two previous seasons before that, however, had firefighters quite busy.

There were an above average number of fires and area burned in 2015, with two-thirds of all fires (1,234) being caused by lightning. During the 2014 wildfire season a total of 360,000 hectares of land was burned — the third highest ever in B.C.