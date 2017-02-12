Fishing derby protest goes off without a hitch

It was a fairly standard fishing derby, but an uneventful protest.

About 20 people went ice fishing on Corbett Lake Sunday (Feb.12) accessing the lake via a hole in a fence off the side of Highway 97C and a pair of ladders.

Organizers of the derby also erected some signs along the fence that detailed where the point of public access was for those attending the day’s event.

The derby was held by local fishermen in protest of what angler, and Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club director, Rick McGowan said has been an illegal blocking of a public lake by private companies, and past attempts to intimidate people from accessing the lake.

McGowan told the Herald that despite having to trudge through some deep snow, people were willing to come out and make a point.

“The point is we’re not going to let rich people steal public lakes, and the RCMP and everyone involved is trying to intimidate us away,” said McGowan.

The RCMP charged locals for accessing the lake to ice fish twice in 2015 — once in January and again that December.

However, no police showed up to haul anyone off the lake this time.

Trespassing and mischief charges laid by RCMP in those past two instances have since been dropped by the Crown.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald the Crown has told him they’re not prepared to prosecute these charges because it’ll take too long and cost too much for essentially what amounts to a $107 ticket. He also said they’ve told him that the determination of public access to the lake is a key factor that should be handled in civil court and not the criminal domain.

Corbett Lake is said to be surrounded by private property, owned by three different groups — the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, the Nicola Ranch and the Corbett Lake Lodge, which stocks the lake with trout raised off-site for its fishing resort.

While the RCMP have insisted that land owned by those three companies completely surrounds the lake, McGowan has pointed to surveys that he said show the easement — that is, the land on either side — of Highway 97C extends to include the border of the lake, providing a point at which the lake can be accessed without crossing private property.

Flemming said the Ministry of Transportation has informed him — based on their review of government records — that Corbett Lake is entirely land locked by private property and that Crown-owned land comprising the highway does not touch the natural boundary of the Crown-owned portion of the lake bed as outlined in the original Crown grant for the district lot.

At the onset of the fishing derby, there were about 13 vehicles parked along both sides of Highway 97C, which drew the attention of the Ministry of Transportation and a pair of tow trucks at about 10 a.m.

Justin Jespen, a road area technician with the ministry, had people move the vehicles parked on the side of the highway closest to the lake to the opposite side for safety concerns. Jespen then monitored the vehicles from his own a short distance away to ensure there were no safety issues.

No one had their vehicle towed away.

Art Knott was one of the fishermen out on the ice on Sunday. He told the Herald he participated in the derby protest because he believes in its cause.

“The more access to these lakes the better,” he said.

Local fisherman and Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club member Ed Hendricks said he attended the protest because he wants to ensure his grandchildren have places to fish when they’re older.

“And if we keep letting these people claim a lake whenever they want one, there’s not going to be any left pretty soon,” he said.

A representative from The Douglas Lake Ranch was on hand with the protesting fishermen to ensure they were not trespassing on the ranch’s land. He did not have an issue with them.

“He just wanted to make sure we weren’t going on to their private property and we showed him where the [survey] monument was and where the public property was, and he didn’t have any concerns,” McGowan said.

“My position here today is to make sure people don’t trespass and respect private property,” said McGowan.

The fishing derby lasted from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with prize money being handed out for first, second and third place.