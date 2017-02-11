Fishing derby protest planned for Corbett Lake

Local fishermen are preparing ice fish at Corbett Lake to protest what they believe have been attempts to intimidate people from accessing a public lake.

Rick McGowan, a local fisherman and Nicola Valley Fish and Game club director, told the Herald “an interested party” is offering $1,000 in prize money for a fishing derby protest planned to take place at the contested Merritt area lake tomorrow (Feb. 12).

McGowan said the prize money should create interest in the protest, which will be the third such initiative undertaken by local anglers at Corbett Lake in the past two years.

“The RCMP have charged us twice falsely, and we’re going to give them a third chance,” said McGowan.

In January of 2015, the RCMP charged 10 people, including McGowan, with trespassing on to Corbett Lake to ice fish, and in December of that year charged six members of he fish and game club with mischief for doing the same.

In both cases the charges were dropped.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said he was advised by the Crown that they wouldn’t pursue the recommended charges, believing that the determination of public access to the lake is a key factor that should be handled in civil court and not the criminal domain.

Flemming said anyone who decides to cross on to the lake tomorrow will once again face the possibility of being charged with trespassing.

“The Crown agreed it’s a legitimate charge, but they’re not prepared to prosecute it because it’ll take too long and cost too much for essentially a $107 ticket,” said Flemming. “Unfortunately [that] ties my hands. If they won’t support it, what am I supposed to do with it?” said Flemming.

These fishing trip protests to Corbett Lake have been organized against what McGowan and other anglers claim is an illegal blocking of a public lake by private companies.

Corbett Lake is said to be surrounded by private property, owned by three different groups — the Corbett Lake Lodge, the Douglas Lake Cattle Company and the Nicola Ranch.

McGowan told the Herald he thinks these charges are frivolous and have just been a way for the RCMP to intimidate people from fishing at a public lake.

While the RCMP have insisted that land owned by those three companies completely surrounds the lake, McGowan has pointed to surveys that he said show the easement — that is, the land on either side — of Highway 97C extends to include the border of the lake, providing a point at which the lake can be accessed without crossing private property.

Flemming said the Ministry of Transportation has informed him — based on their review of government records — that Corbett Lake is entirely land locked by private property and that Crown-owned land comprising the highway does not touch the natural boundary of the Crown-owned portion of the lake bed as outlined in the original Crown grant for the district lot.

Flemming said he’s not sure what, if any, action police will take in response to this protest, but added that they don’t want any kind of altercation.

“We always want the peace to be kept and for people to act appropriately according to the law,” Flemming said.

McGowan told the Herald the fishing derby is expected to start at 9 a.m.