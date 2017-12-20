Five new members welcomed to Coldwater council

The Coldwater Band welcomed five new faces to council and re-elected Chief Lee Spahan to another four-year term during band elections held in late November.

The results of the election were shared with the Herald via press release on Dec. 14, after the elections took place on Nov. 27.

Walter Gerome Garcia, Leah M.R. Collins, Tracey Ajjam, Wendy Hall, Corrina Manuel, and Larry Antoine are the fresh faces on the seven-member council. Meanwhile, Annie Major and Michael Smithers joined Spahan as the only returning members of the administration.

The Coldwater Band operates under a custom electoral code which allows chief and council to serve for a four-year term, unlike many bands which hold elections every two years.

According to the Coldwater Band’s website, this provides the band with “relative political stability, something of particular importance for long-range projects and planning initiatives.”

Outgoing councillors, who were either defeated at the ballot box or chose to not let their name stand in the elections were Carol Smith, Shelley Oppenheim-Lacerte, Jessie Ajjam, Laura Antoine and Michael Smithers.