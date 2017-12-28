Five stories from the brighter side of 2017

This year was dominated by big headlines and hard news leads. Occasionally, a story about community and simple human kindness can break through the noise and capture our readers’ attention. Some news is driven by an event, but at the heart of each of these stories are the people who call the Nicola Valley home. The Herald is proud of this kind of reporting, and these stories in particular.

When a freak combination of weather events led to the Coquihalla Highway becoming a veritable skating rink in February, plenty of people found themselves stranded in Merritt with their travel plans derailed. Thankfully, most people managed to check into a hotel to weather the storm, and get back on the road the next day.

Except for a girls’ hockey team from the Banff Hockey Academy. Thirteen players, plus the coaching staff, rolled into Merritt in the late evening on Feb. 9 as the highway shut down, impeding their progress to a hockey tournament in Langley. With all the hotels in town fully booked, the team was contemplating spending a long night sleeping in the team vans in a parking lot. That’s when Andrea Barnes, billet co-ordinator for the Merritt Centennials, got wind of their situation. Barnes managed to rustle a couple local families from their beds, convincing them to extend some signature Nicola Valley hospitality to the team.

Of course, that was only the beginning a weekend that Garry Unger and his team won’t soon forget.

Pen pals has become a bit of an archaic term in the information age. But thanks to a program in Logan Lake, a Grade 3/4 split class got the chance to make a few new unexpected friends while working on their literacy skills.

The Paper Pals program linked youngsters with seniors living in Logan Lake, with the pairs exchanging handwritten letters throughout the school year.

The program culminated in a barbecue event in June, where the students met with their pen pals face-to-face for the first time.

Hard to say which age group had bigger smiles on their faces.

Every airplane has a story — especially one as old as the Piper Cherokee plane which sat on a grassy knoll next to the runway at the Merritt Airport for a quarter-century.

When city council first discussed the removal of what was ostensibly a junker plane, a couple pilots sitting in the audience had other ideas.

After a couple months of repairs, a crowd of flying enthusiasts — including some of the plane’s former owners — came up to the airport to witness the Piper take to the skies again.

No longer a feature on the grass at the airport, the ’69 Piper Cherokee has found a new home with the Quesnel flying club.

A country music super-fan who makes Merritt her second home during the summers noticed that Merritt’s Walk of Stars seemed to be missing the names of two local legends — Gary Cooper and Joe Lonsdale.

Not about to be caught up with the bureaucratic process of lobbying for their inclusion, Millie McClatchy simply ponied up the funds to create a few stars of her own, posting them outside of the Adelphi where the two men often play.

Chester Williams grew up hiding from police cars when they would drive by his home in Kitwanga, B.C. He didn’t understand why at the time, but as he grew older he understood that the police were often responsible for apprehending First Nations children in order to send them to residential schools. Throughout his years, his views on police officers evolved, and he learned to appreciate the value of a positive police role model. At 40-years-old, he passed the RCMP exam and was admitted to Depot.

In April, Williams was named as the newest member of Merritt’s First Nations police force having spent his entire career working with aboriginal policing services.