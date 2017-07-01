Flood management committee to be established

The City of Merritt intends to strike a committee that will address how to implement flood management mitigation procedures in the future.

Council voted in favour of the motion, which was brought forward by Coun. Kurt Christopherson, at the June 13 regular meeting.

Coun. Dave Baker was not in attendance.

Christopherson’s request calls for the committee to make recommendations regarding how to implement procedures such as preventative diking, catch basins, notification procedures and site restrictions on new developments.

“The reason I think we need to look at flood management carefully is that the pattern seems to be building,” Christopherson told his fellow councillors. “It’s no longer a 20-year event. The first big [flood] that I’m slightly aware of is 1948. In 24 years, 1972 was a big flood year [and] 24 years later 1996 was a big flood year. Then a smaller time period [passed] and [in] 2012 [there] was a big flood and now five years later we’re in the same boat.”

Coun. Linda Brown also called for the city to look into creating more permanent flood prevention structures.

“We’re continuing to put up temporary diking on a regular basis [but] we should be doing something about it on a regular basis,” said Brown.

Coun. Mike Goetz pointed out that the city will need to work hand-in-hand with other government bodies in order to set up berms and dikes, adding that what’s in place now is temporary.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer (CAO) Shawn Boven confirmed the flood barriers the city had installed are not permanent and will need to be dismantled.

“To properly design a dike [is] quite a process,” said Boven.

Coun. Diana Norgaard said she didn’t think the committee will need to be a standing or select committee of council.

“It’s going to need a lot of other outside agencies to be part of it,” she said at the meeting.

Coun. Ginny Prowal said she felt city staff were “Johnny-on-the spot” when it came to flood management this year.

“I thought we had a plan in place,” said Prowal, adding that she didn’t think the city needed another committee.

Mayor Neil Menard said staff do have a plan in place in the event of a flood, but to his understanding there is no plan as to what the city should do on a permanent basis.

“I think that is what this [motion] is asking for,” Menard said.

Boven told the Herald city staff will now look into creating some sort of flood mitigation task force.

Flooding in the city this year began in early May, the result of a large snowpack and heavy rain raising river levels that impacted low lying areas of town surrounding the Nicola River.

The high water level on the Nicola River slowly tapered off towards the end of June and a flood watch and high streamflow advisory for Merritt were eventually rescinded by the BC River Forecast Centre.

The city spent about $90,000 keeping the river water from damaging municipal infrastructure, and most of those dollars are being covered by the provincial government.