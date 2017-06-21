Flood recovery begins in Lower Nicola

Andy Schindler’s backyard was once a very peaceful spot.

A pasture extended from the back of Schindler’s house in Lower Nicola towards the banks of Guichon Creek. Andy and his wife Debbie used the space to run a small hobby farm, raising chickens and horses on the property. A picture of a small pond which once existed on the property — big enough to float a dinghy across — remains pinned to the Schindler’s fridge.

The pond is gone now though.

So too are the chickens.

And the pasture.

Standing on the back deck of Schindler’s home now, you might describe the scene in front of you as something similar to the fields in France left misshapen from artillery during successive world wars.

Where there was once green grass, there is now only a collection of medium to small size stones, washed smooth from a tumble down the river.

Where the ground was once level, there is now a valley, with banks cut over six feet deep into the ground.

Where there was once a pond, there is now only sand.

“What am I going to do with it?” Schindler asked rhetorically, overlooking the riverbed he now owns.

Schindler’s property on Guichon Avenue is among those in Lower Nicola which bore the brunt of the damages when Guichon Creek breached its banks last month.

A pile of rip rap, purchased by Schindler to mitigate the flood damage at a cost of about $4,000, is about the only thing in Schindler’s lawn in the same spot as before the water washed away his yard.

Wayne Rice’s property, located just south of Schindler, is in similarly bad shape.

The foundations of a shed near the back of his property have been entirely washed away, leaving three walls awkwardly leaning with no ground support. The innards of the shed are also gone — replaced with a mess of debris delivered from further upstream by the surging creek.

Newly erected banks tower now over the creek, after workers from the Thompson Nicola Regional District were forced to deepen the channel to avoid further damage from water breaching the banks.

Any chance of seeing the creek from Rice or Schindler’s deck — and the value those views would add to a home — was eliminated with the deepening of the creek bed.

For now, the neighbours are holding off on making any major landscaping repairs until they receive more information from the TNRD.

But neither man holds out hope that the regional body will provide any kind of financial relief, despite a request made by the 85-year-old Rice for cash to pay for labourers to tear down his shed.

“My house right now — I don’t know what it would have been worth, it wasn’t up for sale — but it’s worth about $100,000 less now, I’ve already had a guy come up and tell me,” he said. “There is a huge financial loss.”

Rice also spoke of a different kind of loss — one that can’t as easily be tracked in terms of dollars and cents.

Washed away with half the contents of his shed were the plans and possibilities Rice and his wife had in mind for their home of 14 years.

Though both men fall short of assigning blame, they believe that there should have been more of an effort to mitigate the effects of a flood ahead of the event.

“They knew what the snowpack was. They have to foresee warm weather coming, and they have to release water [from the Mamit Lake dam],” said Schindler.