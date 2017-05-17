FLOOD UPDATE: Warm weather to bring rapid snowmelt, rising river levels

Warm weather in the forecast this week is expected to bring rapid snowmelt and higher river levels, which has the BC River Forecast Centre upgrading the situation in the Merritt area back to a flood watch.

“Levels on Nicola Lake have continued to rise, and lake outflows measured at the outlet of Nicola Lake have risen to 50 [cubic metres per second]. River levels near Merritt have been reported to be at or above bank-full level, as are levels around Nicola Lake,” stated an advisory from the river forecast centre.

Steady rises in river levels are expected through the rest of this week and into the weekend. Depending on how the watersheds respond to the remaining snow pack at mid-elevations, there is the potential for significant rises in river levels over the weekend and into next week, the advisory went on to state.

In response, the BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Nicola River and upstream, including Nicola Lake and its tributaries, to a flood watch, despite having downgraded to a high streamflow advisory just this past Sunday. A high streamflow advisory remains in place for the Nicola River downstream of Merritt as well.

The City of Merritt continues to monitor the water levels in the Nicola River.

Flooding on city streets is expected to persist for the next week to 10 days, stated a press release from the City of Merritt.

“Water seepage and low level flooding along properties adjacent to the river systems will continue,” stated the press release.

Due to the high water levels, the city has closed both Lions Memorial Park and Rotary Park to the public.

Earlier this week, the city issued an evacuation order for the Nicola Meadows retirement centre on Garcia Street. Just 13 of 47 residents evacuated, 11 of which are assisted living clients of the Interior Health Authority.

The evacuation order was issued because emergency services personnel are unable to access the building due to the flooding from the Nicola River, however, the city cannot force people to leave if they choose not to.

The seniors home is surrounded by flood water, but manager Haedy Yanciw told the Herald the building has not been impacted yet.

Paramedics cannot drive an ambulance up to the building to take residents to hospital due to safety concerns, but the fire department has been assisting them in order to do so, Yanciw told the Herald.

She said all those who evacuated the building chose to leave, and arrangements will be made to accommodate any residents who want to leave, but have nowhere else to go.

City of Merritt emergency program co-ordinator, Sky McKeown, told the Herald on Tuesday that the city doesn’t have a reception centre or group lodging centre open at the moment for residents of Merritt, as the current flood situation doesn’t warrant one.

The city does have a 24-hour mobile emergency operations centre that has been in operation since May 5, he said.

No other evacuation orders or alerts have been issued by the city as of Wednesday (May 17).

Residents are responsible for sand bagging their own property, and free sand bags and sand are still available in the parking lot across from the Merritt civic centre.

Anyone with any questions or concerns for their safety are asked to contact city hall at 250-378-4224.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for the Nicola Valley this week, with temperatures in the low 20s. Temperatures are expected to increase to the high 20s by the end of the long weekend.

UNB issues another evacuation order, LNIB evacuation order remains in place

The Upper Nicola Band (UNB) issued an evacuation order for seven more properties Tuesday evening, requiring 18 residents to leave their homes due to flooding.

“Emergency Social Services (ESS) is on site to provide emergency shelter and food for evacuees,” a press release form the band stated.

The evacuation order is the second one to be issued by the band this month in response to the flooding.

The band issued its first evacuation order on May 7, affecting about 40 people on its Quilchena reserve along Nicola Lake. That evacuation order remains in place.

An evacuation alert from the band is still in place for 28 homes — approximately 102 people — and four RV parks along Nicola Lake.

Any questions or concerns can be referred to the band’s emergency operations centre at 250-378-5914.

An evacuation order put in place by the Lower Nicola Band (LNIB) for five residences on Fyall Road in Lower Nicola also remains in place as of May 17.

Residents cannot return to their homes on that street because work along the banks of the overflowing Guichon Creek is not complete. The band must also ensure the ground has dried, septic tanks are pumped out and recertified, and home inspections are done before residents can return.

The LNIB, however, has rescinded a boil water advisory for residents of the Rocky Pines subdivision.