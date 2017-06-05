Flood waters receding in Merritt; TNRD lifts evacuation orders, alerts

Flood conditions have been improving in the Nicola Valley.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) rescinded all evacuation alerts and orders it had in place as of Wednesday (May 31), including ones for Mill Creek and Upper Nicola in Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley North). However, the TNRD emergency operations centre (EOC) remains open.

The week prior, residents living on Fyall Road were allowed to return to their homes as the Lower Nicola Band rescinded an evacuation order. The band no longer has any alerts or orders in place.

Within Merritt, river levels are still high, but have noticeably dropped around town.

Flood water on Garcia Street has retreated, leading to the City of Merritt rescinding its evacuation order for the Nicola Meadows retirement centre on Friday (June 2). In total, 13 of 47 residents evacuated when the order was issued.

A flood watch for the Nicola River up and downstream of town was downgraded to a high streamflow advisory last week by the BC River Forecast Centre.

Lions Memorial Park and Rotary Park were still closed to the public as of the weekend.

Jeptha Ball, a flood safety engineer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, said the water level of Nicola Lake remains high, but peaked back on May 18 and is now dropping by about two centimetres per day.

The balancing act continues at the Nicola Lake dam, as Ball said the outflow was reduced on Thursday to take some strain off the city of Merritt, but is now being increased to take the pressure off residents around the lake.

“I would suspect there will be high water through the city of Merritt for at least another week — at least the kind of stuff you see at the moment,” said Ball, adding that there is very little snow melt left to come down from the hills.

He said the water level in the Nicola Lake still needs to come down by about a metre from where it currently sits.

Ball said the worst of the flooding appears to be over, but people should keep their sandbags in place.

“For Nicola Lake and Merritt we’re probably over the worst of it, mind you June can be a wet month,” said Ball. “Things could switch around if we end up with two or three days of heavy rain.”

Flooding continues to impact Upper Nicola reserve

While flood related evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted in many parts of the Nicola Valley, the same cannot be said for the Upper Nicola Band’s Quilchena reserve.

At the moment, 21 homes and four RV sites on the band’s Quilchena reserve remain under evacuation order, and emergency social services is still available for affected residents. Residents are asked to contact Susan Manuel at 250-378-7532 with any questions or concerns.

There is also still an evacuation alert in place for 45 other homes on Upper Nicola reserve land.

Provincial flood safety engineer Jeptha Ball said water from Nicola Lake has been coming back through culverts at the end of the lake and flooding property on the reserve.