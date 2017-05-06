Flooding prompts evacuation alert for Mill Creek, Upper Nicola

Recent flooding in the vicinity of Mill Creek Road and Upper Nicola has lead the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issuing an evacuation alert.

“The flooding poses an imminent threat to people and property,” stated a release from the TNRD.

The evacuation alert was issued just before 3 p.m. today and is for the following properties in the Mill Creek and Upper Nicola areas.

• 3855, 3889, and 4015 Mill Creek Road,

• Lot A, Plan 27211, DL 1920 on the southeast side of Mill Creek Road,

• 3848 Grimshire Road,

• 4460, 4465 and 4477 Kamloops Merritt Highway 5A

An evacuation alert is issued in order to prepare residents to evacuate in the event it is deemed necessary by an evacuation order.

“Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing condition,” the statement reads.

With the alert in effect residents should locate all family members and be prepared to leave their residence for an identified reception centre. People should also gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependents. Collect all pets, move livestock to a safe area if possible and be prepared to move any disabled persons and children to a safe area, the statement reads.

Rapid snowmelt and recent thunderstorms has seem river levels rise around B.C., turning the ordinarily tiny creek adjacent to Mill Creek Road into a raging river.

As of Friday, there were a few residents in the area trapped in their homes as the rushing water had flooded the road.

The TNRD opened its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Friday in response to flooding throughout the TNRD.

EOC information officer Debbie Sell said there are approximately seven properties and 20 people living up in this area of Mill Creek Road, who’ve experienced “varying levels of impact” from the flooding.

In the event a evacuation is required, residents in the Mill Creek and Upper Nicola areas identified above need to exit the area.

All residents that have been evacuated must register with Emergency Social Services at the designated reception center. Further information will be provided at that time.

If you require transportation assistance or more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.