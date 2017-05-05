Flooding traps residents on Mill Creek Road

Flooding has cut off access on Mill Creek Road.

The tiny, adjacent creek of the same name has grown into a raging river, stranding some residents living up the road who have no other route out of their homes.

Rushing water could been seen covering the backyards of some houses located closer to Highway 5A on Friday morning (May 5).

Mill Creek Road is located east of Merritt near Nicola Ranch.

One woman told the Herald a structure in her yard was damaged by the flooding, but her home had not been impacted.

Local Brad Tourand was watching the water rush down the road earlier this morning. He told the Herald at the scene that he’s never seen the creek turn into the loud, rushing river it is now.

“It gets higher at this time [of year] of course, but nothing like this,” he said.

Darryl Racine, owner of Mill Creek cabinets, lives and works further up Mill Creek Road, and said he’s stranded at his property.

The rapids have blocked the only road in and out of the area, he said in a phone interview.

“There was two or three times the volume of water that we’d normally [see flowing this time of year] and it just washed out the road and the bridges. Everything is pretty much washed right out,” Racine said.

“[The creek] was raging last night [and] the last couple days it was going beyond it’s capacity,” he said.

He and his wife are not completely blocked in, however, as they can use their ATVs to travel up to the Coquihalla Highway and have friends pick them up if they need to get into town for supplies.

“That’s the only way in or out right now,” he said.

Racine said there are five homes and at least 11 people where he lives who are blocked in by the rushing water.

“We’re just waiting it out. The river’s at full capacity and it’s getting worse, so we basically just have to wait and see what happens,” he said.

Racine said he’s concerned that if the situation persists it will impact his business as he won’t be able to deliver cabinets, which he does about three times per week.

Flooding throughout the Thompson-Nicola region has lead to the activation of the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to support residents in the region.

EOC information officer Debbie Sell said the TNRD been reaching out to the residents who have been impacted by the wash-outs on the road to let them know to contact the EOC if they need anything.

“My understanding is they’re holding tight right now,” Sell said. “There haven’t been any requests from any of the residents for assistance as of yet,” she said.

Any resident in need of assistance can contact the EOC at 1-866-377-7188 or the 24-7 line at 1-800-663-3456.

She said there are approximately seven properties and 20 people living up in this area of Mill Creek Road, who’ve experienced “varying levels of impact” from the flooding.

VSA Highway Maintenance spokesperson Bob Gilowski said they are waiting for the rushing water to subside before they can repair the road.

“Our crews are dealing with three sites along that section of road, one of which we’ve been able to restore,” he said.

David Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre, told the Herald the Merritt area has experienced “a one-two punch” recently as snow melt has filled up rivers followed by recent thunderstorms, which has caused high streamflows.

Earlier this week the BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Merritt area, which was followed by a thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada.

Thursday’s thunderstorm brought just three millimetres of rain to the city, but areas at higher elevations received more, said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

He said there’s still a chance of more thunderstorms in the Merritt area tonight due to the humidity.

Lundquist said temperatures in the Merritt area will cool down a bit this weekend, but heat up with highs in the 25 degrees range by Wednesday.