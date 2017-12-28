A fond farewell from this sports scribe

It only seems fitting that as the calendar year 2017 comes to an end, I take this opportunity to announce that I am retiring from the position of sports writer and photographer with the Merritt Herald. This week’s edition of the paper will be my final one in that capacity.

When I took on the part-time job with the Herald back in 2009 after a 33-year career in teaching, I was looking for a change and a new challenge.

The last eight and a half years of chronicling the sports, recreation and leisure activities of the Nicola Valley and beyond have most certainly provided that. I have been exposed to so many varied and interesting pastimes and events — from fly fishing and drag racing to Little Britches rodeo and water polo — and met a host of passionate and committed participants, organizers and fans in the process.

Through pictures in particular, I have tried to capture and convey the excitement and the emotion of all manner of sporting activities, involving people of all ages and abilities — from the wee pre-schooler tackling their first time on skates to the octogenarian still embracing the beauty of the Kane Valley ski trails.

My association and working relationship with the Merritt Herald has been a long one, dating back much further than 2009 when I took on the present sports position.

For a couple of years in the 1980s, a chance conversation with then owner-publisher Ozzie Elsaesser led to me drawing the political cartoon for the editorial section each week. That venture lasted until burning the midnight oil with pen and ink after long days of teaching and coaching just proved to be too much.

The 90s and early part of the new millennium saw me regularly contributing sporting news from the elementary school scene that I was integrally involved in. Sometimes it was just results and follow-up photos, at other times ready-to-run stories.

In 2004, then Herald editor and reporter Bruce West was desperately in need of some occasional help so that he could get home to his young family in Revelstoke on weekends. What started as just coverage of the Merritt Centennials grew to the role of full-blown freelance journalist — recording and sharing the wide range of pursuits and experiences happening in our community on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

I fondly remember being given the company camera and a single roll of 36 film — hoping and praying that something respectable would emerge from the darkroom on Monday morning.

My, how things have changed in the digital age. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for me to take several hundred pictures over a couple of days, with instant feedback provided on an LED screen.

I must admit that I come by my 30-year relationship with the newspaper business honestly. In addition to having been a school teacher with a love of the English language and the writing process, I am also the son of a writer, editor, publisher and photographer who passed away in 2004. Much of what I have done in journalism over the past 14 years has been to honor his memory, and the integrity, hard work and enthusiasm he gave to the profession.

During my time with the paper, I have worked alongside a host of great fellow reporters, editors, sales, front desk and production personnel, and for some terrific publishers — most notably Theresa Arnold. The experience and opportunity has been wonderful, and I thank them all for their guidance, assistance and, above all, friendship.

The same appreciation is extended to the legion of sports contacts that I have cultivated in the community over the years — the plethora of hard-working volunteers and spokespersons for the different activity groups and organizations, as well as the many contributing photographers who so generously shared their images. I couldn’t have done it without you.

What do I plan to do with all the new time on my hands? Slow down for one thing. Devote considerably more hours to our 57-acre ranch out at Spius Creek, where many of the first-round of projects done 30 years ago have gone full-circle and need to be revisited. I’ll be hitting the gym even more. Reading more. Hopefully returning to the guitar and perhaps even to drawing. Traveling. Visiting my grown-up daughters. The to-do list is a long one.

While retiring from my current role with the Herald, I don’t intend to be a stranger to the newsroom. I’m going to continue to photograph the Centennials for the remainder of this season, and make my pictures available to the paper.

In addition, when the editorial department is hard-pressed, I might be convinced to snap a shot or two of other goings-on from time to time.

I intend to always be there for them with any information I can share on contact info, event happenings, story ideas and so on. The Herald will always be a part of me.

To the loyal readership of our small community paper, thanks for your interest, support and suggestions over the years. I’ve delighted in sharing my prose and pictures with you.