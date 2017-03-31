Food bank hires new manager

A new food bank manager has been hired to serve the Merritt and surrounding areas.

Elissa Barron has been chosen by the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank’s board of directors, replacing former manager Marlene Jones who left the position to fill the vacant CPO co-ordinator job with the City of Merritt earlier this year.

“Ms. Barron brings strong experience in office administration and staff management. She has clear enthusiasm for working with volunteers and [for the] well being of the community,” stated a press release from board of directors.

Barron was selected from among nearly 24 applicants and will begin her duties as manager on April 11.

The food bank helps those who are experiencing both temporary and long-term economic challenges by providing adequate nutrition for themselves and their families.

It supports the needs of an average of 700 clients (individuals and families) in any given month. It leveraged the provision of more than 75,000 pounds of food in the last year, the press release goes on to state.

In the release the board also recognized the efforts of Ms. Jones, commending her operational guidance as general manager as being instrumental in the food bank’s successes over the years.