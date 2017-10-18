Home   >   News   >   Food recall issued for two Janes frozen chicken products

Food recall issued for two Janes frozen chicken products

By on October 18, 2017
These chicken burgers were part of a food recall issued by the CFIA on Oct. 17.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CIFA) is recalling Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers and Pub Style Snacks Popcorn Chicken due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The burgers have a best before date of May 12, 2018 with the UPC code 0-69299-12491-0. The popcorn chicken’s best before date is May 15, 2018 and has the UPC code 0-69299-12542-9.

The chicken burgers have a best before date of May 12, 2018 with the UPC code 0-69299-12491-0.

The frozen, uncooked chicken products were sold across Canada.

The recall was triggered by findings from the CFIA during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, according to the CFIA recall notice. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The chicken nuggets included in the food recall have a best before date of May 15, 2018 with UPC code 0-69299-12542-9.

