Forest industry wants into climate conversation

With the Justin Trudeau government focused on pricing greenhouse gas emissions and constraining the growth of the petroleum and coal industries, the forest industry is trying to get Ottawa’s attention as a key part of a national climate change strategy.

Canada’s main forest industry organization wants to remind the federal government of its ambitious plans to reduce its own carbon footprint by 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year between now and 2030. There are high hopes for wood-derived fuels as well, building on B.C.’s success in exporting wood pellets, and advances made in engineered wood construction to replace carbon-intensive concrete.

Derek Nighbor, CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada, made his organization’s budget pitch to the House of Commons finance and international trade committees last week, looking for a large, stable funding commitment for wood research and international trade development in the coming years.

Nighbor envisions a future where not just high-rise buildings but airplane parts and medical replacements for teeth and bones can be made from trees.

“There’s a huge opportunity, with climate change, carbon mitigation, reducing our dependency on fossil fuels, and we in the forest sector can provide solutions to that,” Nighbor said in an interview. “Most of our mills now are mini-power plants, and further to that, the ability to do more with biomass, biomaterials, biochemicals, there’s a whole host of opportunities there.”

The Stephen Harper government’s funding for research and development of wood products, including the government-industry partnership FPInnovations, runs out in 2018. The industry is looking for a new commitment of $200 million over four years on scientific research and development, with another $250 million to accelerate development of clean technology and diversify the market for wood products.

The government-industry partnership builds wood demonstration projects in Japan, China and elsewhere in the Pacific Rim, and operates trade offices to promote Canada, and particularly B.C., as a reliable supplier of lumber, engineered wood and other value-added products.

One industry helping B.C. communities through hard times in lumber production is the export of wood pellets, a renewable substitute for coal or oil as a heating and power production.

According to a new report by Seattle-based Wood Resources International, the United Kingdom is now the world’s largest importer of wood pellets, with more than two million tonnes brought in during the second quarter of 2016.

About half that amount came from southern U.S. pellet producers, with Canada and Latvia the other main suppliers. Other major pellet importing countries are Denmark, South Korea and Belgium.