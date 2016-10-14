Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice among four people killed in plane crash near Kelowna

A plane carrying four people, including former Alberta premier Jim Prentice, crashed into a heavily wooded area near Kelowna on Thursday night (Oct. 13), killing everyone on board.

The Cessna Citation aircraft left Kelowna airport bound for the Calgary area, but crashed shortly after takeoff, approximately four kilometres north of Beaver Lake Road, east of Lake Country, stated RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a press release. The plane departed the airport at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“Our police officers and police dog reached the crash scene shortly after midnight, but unfortunately they were not able to locate any survivors,” said Moskaluk. “There was catastrophic damage at the crash site.”

Prentice, 60, was with a group of four flying out of Kelowna following a golf trip. RCMP have described the wreckage as catastrophic and unsurvivable.

Prentice was a former Alberta PC premier and former federal cabinet minister in the Conservative government of Stephen Harper. He left federal politics in 2010 and took a job as the senior executive vice-president of CIBC. He later ran for the Alberta PC leadership.

While Prentice’s political colleagues have confirmed his death through outpourings, the authorities are taking a cautious approach, leaving the identities of the other three passengers a mystery.

“Our priority is to first share information with the families of those individuals killed in this tragic crash,” said Moskaluk.

Following confirmation that next of kin have been notified, information about the identities of the remaining passengers may be released publicly.

A coroner from Kelowna attended the scene of the crash on the morning of Oct. 14, and identification specialists from the BC Coroners Service headquarters in Burnaby also made their way to the crash site.

BC Coroners Service personnel are working closely with investigators from the Transportation Safety Board and RCMP, and does not expect to release any further information until Monday at the earliest.

—With files from Kamloops This Week