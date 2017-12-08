- Former Centennial signs with NHL teamPosted 6 hours ago
Former Centennial signs with NHL team
Former Merritt Centennial netminder Cole Kehler has just inked an NHL contract.
Kehler, who played 43 games for the Centennials during the 2015-16 season, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (Dec. 8).
The six-foot, three-inch, 19-year-old from Manitoba has appeared in 22 games with the Portland Winterhawks this season and currently ranks second in goals-against average (2.20), save percentage (.931) and wins (17).
In 110 career WHL games between the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers, Kehler posted a record of 53-39-2-4, four shutouts, a .901 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average.
Kehler finished the 2015-16 season with the Cents boasting a record of 18-24-1, a 3.84 goals-against average and a save-percentage of 0.898.