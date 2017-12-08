Former Centennial signs with NHL team

Former Merritt Centennial netminder Cole Kehler has just inked an NHL contract.

Kehler, who played 43 games for the Centennials during the 2015-16 season, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (Dec. 8).

The six-foot, three-inch, 19-year-old from Manitoba has appeared in 22 games with the Portland Winterhawks this season and currently ranks second in goals-against average (2.20), save percentage (.931) and wins (17).

In 110 career WHL games between the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers, Kehler posted a record of 53-39-2-4, four shutouts, a .901 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average.

Kehler finished the 2015-16 season with the Cents boasting a record of 18-24-1, a 3.84 goals-against average and a save-percentage of 0.898.