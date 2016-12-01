Former Cents associate players at the top of their game

A pair of former 100 Mile Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, with connections to the Merritt Centennials, are enjoying tremendous success in their final season of Junior A eligibility.

The two 20-year-olds — goaltender Kristian Stead and forward Luke Santerno — are at the top of their game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) respectively.

Stead, who hails from Merritt and played all his minor hockey locally, is in his second season with the Nipawin Hawks. In 18 games, he has a 2.01 goals-against-average, a 0.936 save-percentage and two shutouts. He was chosen as the SaskTel Goaltender of the Month for October, and is currently ranked second overall in the league behind Battleford’s Joel Gryzbowski.

During his two seasons with the Wranglers (2013-15), Stead was an affiliate player with Merritt, and on two occasions started regular-season games for the Centennials. He also attended two Cents’ main camps.

Stead’s 100 Mile teammate in 2013-14, Luke Santerno, was also a Centennials’ AP, and saw action with the Cents in five BCHL games over the course of the season. The Smithers native chose to begin his BCHL career in Cowichan Valley. In two seasons with the Capitals, he registered 53 points in 115 games.

Santerno was traded to Trail in the off-season, and has really found a home with the Smoke Eaters. In just 28 games so far, he has already scored 21 goals and added 18 assists for 39 points.

This past week, it was announced that Santerno has accepted a scholarship for next season to Bentley University, a NCAA Div. 1 school located outside Boston in Waltham, Mass.