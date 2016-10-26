Former Cents’ goalie makes hockey history

Former Merritt Centennials’ netminder Jonah Imoo and his dad, Dusty, made a bit of hockey history on Oct. 22, when they both donned the pads for the Ontario (California) Reign of the American Hockey League in a game against the San Jose Barracudas.

It is believed to be the first father-and-son goalie combination to ever play in the same AHL game. Twenty-two-year-old Jonah was listed as the starter, while his dad, 46, was dressed and on the bench in a backup role. The elder Imoo is the goaltending coach for the Reign, while his son had attended the team’s development and training camps this fall. Both were required to sign PTOs (professional tryout contracts) before they could suit up for the Reign during the regular season.

The unusual circumstance was necessitated when the Reign’s parent club, the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL, ran into goaltending problems of their own. First, starter Jonathan Quick was lost to the club for a period of months. Then his backup, Jeff Zatkoff, was injured during the morning skate prior to the Kings’ game against Vancouver on Oct. 22. All of a sudden, both Reign goalies — Jack Campbell and veteran Peter Buddy — were on their way to the City of Angels.

The younger Imoo played just three games last season – split between the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and the Federal Hockey League (FHL). Prior to that, he had played the better part of four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, including the 2014-15 campaign with the Merritt Centennials.

In 33 regular-season starts for the Centennials, Imoo registered a 3.11 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He also played in four playoff games that same season. Prior to joining Merritt, Imoo played 95 games with the BCHL’s Powell River Kings spread over three seasons. He also played for Team Canada West at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, and was selected the top goaltender in the tournament.

Dusty Imoo’s hockey chronicles include many more chapters. After a distinguished Western Hockey League career from 1987 to 1991 with the New Westminster Bruins, Lethbridge Broncos and Regina Pats, the senior Imoo played briefly in the East Coast Hockey League before joining the Tokyo Seibu Bears of the Japanese International Hockey League. Imoo played nine seasons with the Bears, and finally three seasons with the Oji Eagles of the Asia League before hanging the skates up at the conclusion of the 2005-6 season.

During his oversea’s hockey career, Dusty Imoo represented Japan at the 1998 Olympic Games in Nagano, and at three successive world championships from 1998 to 2000.

Since retiring as a player, the senior Imoo has been a team consultant and goaltending coach for the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles, the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, and most recently for the Reign.

With Jonah Imoo in net for the duration, the game between the Reign and the Barracudas — played in front of 8,282 fans at the Citizens Business bank Arena in Ontario, Calif. — was a thriller, with San Jose winning 5-4 in overtime on a breakaway goal by Daniel O’Regan. Imoo made 26 saves on 31 shots, while his counterpart, Mantas Armalis, had a much quieter time of it, facing only 15 shots in 63-plus minutes of hockey.

“I just wish it had been a better ending for Jonah,” said Reign head coach Mike Stothers in a post-game interview. “That’s a real tough situation to come in on. It’s tough on his dad. He’s got a job to do as goalie coach and he can’t be partial, yet he’s trying to root for his son.”

Stothers went on to say that there might have been a better ending to the story if his team had put more pucks on the San Jose net.

“We didn’t generate a lot for [Imoo], so we need to be a little better in front of him, I think. We had four goals on 11 shots. I don’t know if that means anything more than we’re accurate, but if we’re that bloody accurate, we should shoot more.”

For his part, the young Imoo was thrilled with the situation presented to him, regardless of the final outcome.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a while,” he said post-game. “I’ve worked really hard and I’ve had fun, but it was a really intense game going into OT…I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Reign open a five-game road trip on Friday against the Texas Stars. It is not known at this time if either of the Imoos, Jonah or Dusty, will suit up again for the AHL team.