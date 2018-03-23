Former Merritt Centennials coach returns from Paralympics with medal and memories

It might not have been the storybook ending that Luke Pierce had envisioned for the Canadian men’s sledge hockey team when he accepted the role as assistant coach eight months ago.

But a few days after returning home with a silver medal from the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, Korea, Pierce said the experience is something he will never take for granted.

The former head coach of the Merritt Centennials now makes his home in Cranbrook, after moving over to the WHL to take a role as head coach of the Kootenay Ice in 2015.

In 2017, an ownership change within the organization prompted his dismissal from the team after his second full season in the league. Pierce had spent six seasons behind the bench in Merritt before moving to the WHL.

But when some doors close, others seem to open. After parting ways with the organization in June of 2017, Pierce was approached to be part of the coaching staff of Canada’s national sledge hockey program only a few weeks later.

“Right from the beginning, the possibility of being able to go to South Korea and the Paralympics was the main draw from an experience standpoint,” said Pierce. “Once I got involved, learning the game and the athletes — being around that group was really what I’ll remember.”

Canada — along with their rivals south of the border — stand head and shoulders above most other nations when it comes to sledge hockey. From the outset of joining the staff, Pierce said the possibility of playing the Americans for a Paralympic gold medal was a “likely scenario.”

After running the table in the preliminary rounds in Pyeongchang by a combined score of 35-0 over three games, Canada breezed through the semi-final match with South Korea 7-0, setting up a date with the Americans for gold.

“I thought [head coach] Ken [Babey] did a great job of managing the schedule and setting ourselves up for everything to fall into place in the gold medal game,” said Pierce. “We were 37 seconds away from putting a gold medal around our neck.”

Despite scoring the first goal of the game in the first period, and clinging desperately to the lead until the late stages of the game, the U.S. managed to find an equalizer with their net empty — shortly after the Canadians hit the post looking for an insurance tally.

The game would come to a close early in the overtime period when Declan Farmer scored his second goal of the game for the Americans.

“Life isn’t always fair and nobody know that better than these athletes,” said Pierce. “I think over time that the hurt will go away a little bit but I felt for them in that moment because I think they did everything they could have to walk away from there with gold medals.”

Transitioning from traditional ice hockey to coaching sledge hockey came with a few challenges for Pierce, who was forced to relearn basic fundamentals of the game.

“The big one — you don’t stop and start. You spend your whole life as a coach, especially in junior hockey, just harping on players about starting and stopping. And then you get to sledge and the game is just built on continuous motion and speed, and trying to keep that going,” he explained.

And while hockey coaches are accustomed to hard hits, Pierce said he was initially taken aback by how brutal the sport of sledge hockey can be — even at practice.

“You watch in practice you’d think they are trying to kill each other. And yet they are the tightest group of athletes I’ve ever been around,” he said.

Back at home in Cranbrook with his three young sons, Pierce has a few days to recover before he starts to contemplate his next move. While he’s not sure if he’ll continue in the parasport stream or return to coaching hockey, the break leaves Pierce with at least a few more days to savour his Paralympic experience.

“Being surrounded by the other countries and being able to wear the Canada jackets and clothes, whether it’s at the ceremonies or day to day around the village, it’s an immense amount of pride,” he said. “Putting on that jacket is something I definitely won’t forget and won’t take for granted.”