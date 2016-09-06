Former MSS student honoured

“Hard work pays off” is a lesson students in Merritt — and across the province — should know as they head back to school, and it’s one that local student Seth Simon learned first-hand.

The 2016 graduate of Merritt Secondary School (MSS) has been recognized for his outstanding academic achievement with the prestigious Governor General’s Academic Medal. Simon received the award at his former school on Friday (Sept. 2).

“It means that all my years of trying really hard [to succeed in school] paid off,” Simon said, reflecting on winning the award.

The medal is awarded to the student graduating with the highest average in Grade 12 from a high school, as well as from approved college or university programs. The school determines the rightful winner of the medal, based on the approved criteria, and informs the Chancellery of Honours, stated the Governor General’s website.

Simon said he was confident he would win the award because in his good grades.

MSS principal Bruce Bidney told the Herald the award shows that hard work and battling through the complexities of being a high school student can lead to high achievement.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our school and for our students,” Bidney said.

When it comes to school work, it’s important to pay attention and participate a lot in classroom discussion, said Simon.

As advice to younger students, he said its important to put in the time to study.

“If you do well in Grade 12 you can win some scholarships that help you go to school. It’s all worth it in the long run,” said Simon.

Simon is now attending Thompson Rivers University in neighbouring Kamloops where he is studying sciences.

For more than 140 years, the Governor General’s Academic Medals have recognized the outstanding scholastic achievements of students in Canada, and have become the most prestigious award that students in Canadian schools can receive.

The Governor General’s Academic Medals are awarded at four distinct levels: Bronze at the secondary school level; collegiate bronze at the post-secondary, diploma level; Silver at the undergraduate level; and gold at the graduate level. Medals are presented on behalf of the Governor General by participating educational institutions, along with personalized certificates signed by the Governor General.

More than 3,300 Medals are presented annually. It is not a monetary award.